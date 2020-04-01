All apartments in Austin
2501 Walsh Tarlton Ln

2501 Walsh Tarlton Lane · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2501 Walsh Tarlton Lane, Austin, TX 78746

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
bocce court
business center
conference room
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
google fiber
hot tub
internet access
yoga
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! We've helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with. I'd love to help you find your next apartment in Austin! Check out our website for more information!

Years. So many years it took. After overcoming endless exams, papers, crushing self doubt, you've finally graduated from the Wonderfully Wacky and Somewhat Random School of Pragmatic Wizardry with a degree in Super Sweet Apartment Making. To show off your hard won excellence you've wizarded into existence this State of the Art Mansion Like Countryside Palace of Awesome. It's resplendently decorated with the finest of design features like walk in closets and large basin gooseneck sinks. All of your former classmates and peers weep in knowing that they will never achieve the wizardly magnificence that you now consider normal. 

It's the 18 hundred and something, and you're basking in the glory of victory, having driven out the terrifying invading forces from that place you don't like. General what's-his-face with all his political connections has pulled some strings, and bestowed upon you many great lands. Awash with your new fortune, you've begun to look forward into the future, what shall be done with this land. After lots of contemplation (and a few beers) you decree that one day, on this specific plot of land will be a wonderful apartment complex in the countryside of Austin, Texas where people will get to enjoy both vast quantities of hill country peacefulness, mixed with sweet futuristic luxuries like fast internet (whatever that is). So yeah, just go along with it and come check this place out!

___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities

Warm, modern materials, including gray wood cabinets and two-tone quartz countertops

Open kitchens with chef-style islands

Stainless steel appliances, including self-cleaning oven, side-by-side refrigerator with ice dispenser, microwave, and dishwasher

Garden tubs and walk-in showers with floor-to-ceiling tile surrounds

Dual vanities with ample dress space

Accent mosaic backsplashes

Spacious walk-in closets

Whirlpool washer and dryer included in all residences

Patios or balconies with Hill Country views

Google Fiber, AT&T or Grande high-speed internet

Nine- and-ten foot ceilings with expansive windows and views

Seattle Grey and walnut wood floors

Acousti-Mat sound underlayment

Townhomes with private courtyards and attached two-car garages

Smart-house technology, including Nest thermostats

Industrial-style brushed nickel kitchen faucets

___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities

Designed by award-winning architecture, planning, and urban design firm JHP

Carpeted and conditioned hallways

Modern, landscaped pool courtyard and splash lounge with kitchen, grills and television

Multiple areas for outdoor cooking, dining, and entertaining

Natural-gas outdoor grills with Hill Country stone fire pit

Bocce court

Dog spa with bathing and grooming options

State-of-the-art fitness center with free weights and cardio machines

Yoga studio with spinning bikes and TRX equipment

Outdoor yoga and event lawn

Resident espresso lounge with Wi-Fi, printers, and PC and Mac computers

Resident lounge with television and private work areas

Business center with conference room and digital presentation capabilities

Controlled access to parking garage and all floors

On-site resident storage

Secure bicycle storage and bike shop

Car2go Parking

Reserved parking available

Near Capital Metro bus stop

 

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2501 Walsh Tarlton Ln have any available units?
2501 Walsh Tarlton Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2501 Walsh Tarlton Ln have?
Some of 2501 Walsh Tarlton Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2501 Walsh Tarlton Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2501 Walsh Tarlton Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2501 Walsh Tarlton Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2501 Walsh Tarlton Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2501 Walsh Tarlton Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2501 Walsh Tarlton Ln does offer parking.
Does 2501 Walsh Tarlton Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2501 Walsh Tarlton Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2501 Walsh Tarlton Ln have a pool?
Yes, 2501 Walsh Tarlton Ln has a pool.
Does 2501 Walsh Tarlton Ln have accessible units?
Yes, 2501 Walsh Tarlton Ln has accessible units.
Does 2501 Walsh Tarlton Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2501 Walsh Tarlton Ln has units with dishwashers.
