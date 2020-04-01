2501 Walsh Tarlton Ln

Amenities
Apartment Amenities
Warm, modern materials, including gray wood cabinets and two-tone quartz countertops
Open kitchens with chef-style islands
Stainless steel appliances, including self-cleaning oven, side-by-side refrigerator with ice dispenser, microwave, and dishwasher
Garden tubs and walk-in showers with floor-to-ceiling tile surrounds
Dual vanities with ample dress space
Accent mosaic backsplashes
Spacious walk-in closets
Whirlpool washer and dryer included in all residences
Patios or balconies with Hill Country views
Google Fiber, AT&T or Grande high-speed internet
Nine- and-ten foot ceilings with expansive windows and views
Seattle Grey and walnut wood floors
Acousti-Mat sound underlayment
Townhomes with private courtyards and attached two-car garages
Smart-house technology, including Nest thermostats
Industrial-style brushed nickel kitchen faucets
Community Amenities
Designed by award-winning architecture, planning, and urban design firm JHP
Carpeted and conditioned hallways
Modern, landscaped pool courtyard and splash lounge with kitchen, grills and television
Multiple areas for outdoor cooking, dining, and entertaining
Natural-gas outdoor grills with Hill Country stone fire pit
Bocce court
Dog spa with bathing and grooming options
State-of-the-art fitness center with free weights and cardio machines
Yoga studio with spinning bikes and TRX equipment
Outdoor yoga and event lawn
Resident espresso lounge with Wi-Fi, printers, and PC and Mac computers
Resident lounge with television and private work areas
Business center with conference room and digital presentation capabilities
Controlled access to parking garage and all floors
On-site resident storage
Secure bicycle storage and bike shop
Car2go Parking
Reserved parking available
Near Capital Metro bus stop