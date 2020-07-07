Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cherry Creek Charmer! - Fantastic Cherry Creek Single Story Home in the 78745. 2501 Berwyn Circle is situated on a Large Corner and Culdesac Lot with mature Trees and a Recent Horizontal Privacy Fence. This is a RARE find, 2,368 square feet plus a Large Enclosed Patio/Sunroom measuring 332 additional square feet! Open and Bright Floor Plan. The Master Suite is a Must See! Perfect set up in the 4th Bedroom for a Home Office with a separate entrance from the front drive. Pre Wired for Electric Car!!!! Newly renovated kitchen with an open floorplan



Contact Anita 512-767-857 / anita@ramaustin.com



(RLNE5738448)