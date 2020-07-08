2500 Manor RD

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym parking 24hr maintenance

This is the PERFECT house for roommates. Beautifully remodeled 3 bed, 2 bath and located minutes from downtown Austin, also surrounded by popular restaurants and shops (Dai Due, Haymaker, etc.). Wood floors, fireplace, back yard. Tenants would be considered residents of Volume Apartments, have access to their Gym, Dog Park, etc and all the other benefits of apartment community such as online payment and work orders, professional on-site management, 24hr emergency maintenance. All pets considered.