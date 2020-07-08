All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 2500 Manor RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2500 Manor RD
Last updated February 13 2020 at 5:19 AM

2500 Manor RD

2500 Manor Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Cherrywood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2500 Manor Road, Austin, TX 78722
Cherrywood

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
parking
24hr maintenance
This is the PERFECT house for roommates. Beautifully remodeled 3 bed, 2 bath and located minutes from downtown Austin, also surrounded by popular restaurants and shops (Dai Due, Haymaker, etc.). Wood floors, fireplace, back yard. Tenants would be considered residents of Volume Apartments, have access to their Gym, Dog Park, etc and all the other benefits of apartment community such as online payment and work orders, professional on-site management, 24hr emergency maintenance. All pets considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2500 Manor RD have any available units?
2500 Manor RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2500 Manor RD have?
Some of 2500 Manor RD's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2500 Manor RD currently offering any rent specials?
2500 Manor RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2500 Manor RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 2500 Manor RD is pet friendly.
Does 2500 Manor RD offer parking?
Yes, 2500 Manor RD offers parking.
Does 2500 Manor RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2500 Manor RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2500 Manor RD have a pool?
No, 2500 Manor RD does not have a pool.
Does 2500 Manor RD have accessible units?
No, 2500 Manor RD does not have accessible units.
Does 2500 Manor RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2500 Manor RD does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

45 Flats
4548 Avenue a
Austin, TX 78751
The Marlowe
1115 Town Creek Drive
Austin, TX 78741
Groves South Lamar Apartments
3607 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
Cortland Onion Creek
1900 Onion Creek Parkway
Austin, TX 78748
33 Hundred
3300 Wells Branch Pkwy
Austin, TX 78728
Bexley 3Five
8003 S Interstate 35
Austin, TX 78744
Volume 2
2604 Manor Rd
Austin, TX 78722
Laurel Woods
8312 Fathom Cir
Austin, TX 78750

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin