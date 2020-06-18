2425 EAST RIVERSIDE DR.

Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground google fiber

Escape the busyness of life in this modern, sophisticated community located only miles from the Hike and Bike trail and downtown Austin. The superbly designed apartments feature vertical blinds, washer and dryer connections, spacious bedrooms and closets and Google Fiber.



Attend the planned resident events, hangout in the elegant clubhouse, get an energizing workout in the fitness center or take the kiddos over to the playground. However you enjoy spending your leisure time, there's something for everyone!

