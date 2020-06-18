All apartments in Austin
Last updated April 12 2019 at 4:14 AM

2425 EAST RIVERSIDE DR.

2425 Riverside Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2425 Riverside Dr, Austin, TX 78741
Riverside

Amenities

w/d hookup
google fiber
recently renovated
gym
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
google fiber
Escape the busyness of life in this modern, sophisticated community located only miles from the Hike and Bike trail and downtown Austin. The superbly designed apartments feature vertical blinds, washer and dryer connections, spacious bedrooms and closets and Google Fiber.

Attend the planned resident events, hangout in the elegant clubhouse, get an energizing workout in the fitness center or take the kiddos over to the playground. However you enjoy spending your leisure time, there's something for everyone!
* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information.
* Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2425 EAST RIVERSIDE DR. have any available units?
2425 EAST RIVERSIDE DR. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2425 EAST RIVERSIDE DR. have?
Some of 2425 EAST RIVERSIDE DR.'s amenities include w/d hookup, google fiber, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2425 EAST RIVERSIDE DR. currently offering any rent specials?
2425 EAST RIVERSIDE DR. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2425 EAST RIVERSIDE DR. pet-friendly?
No, 2425 EAST RIVERSIDE DR. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2425 EAST RIVERSIDE DR. offer parking?
No, 2425 EAST RIVERSIDE DR. does not offer parking.
Does 2425 EAST RIVERSIDE DR. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2425 EAST RIVERSIDE DR. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2425 EAST RIVERSIDE DR. have a pool?
No, 2425 EAST RIVERSIDE DR. does not have a pool.
Does 2425 EAST RIVERSIDE DR. have accessible units?
No, 2425 EAST RIVERSIDE DR. does not have accessible units.
Does 2425 EAST RIVERSIDE DR. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2425 EAST RIVERSIDE DR. does not have units with dishwashers.
