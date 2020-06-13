All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 19 2019

2410 Ventura Dr

2410 Ventura Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2410 Ventura Drive, Austin, TX 78741
Parker Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
pet friendly
carport
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
2 Bedroom Duplex Prime Location!! - Property Id: 92041

This beautiful 2 bedroom/ 1 bath duplex, is ready for you to call it home! Conveniently located minutes from downtown, St. Edwards and easy access to 35 and 290/71 HWY. Freshly painted and new all black appliances. Full size washer/dryer connections. Covered car port, Large yard, and lots of storage space.
We welcome your pets at this property!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/92041
Property Id 92041

(RLNE4590820)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2410 Ventura Dr have any available units?
2410 Ventura Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2410 Ventura Dr have?
Some of 2410 Ventura Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2410 Ventura Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2410 Ventura Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2410 Ventura Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2410 Ventura Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2410 Ventura Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2410 Ventura Dr does offer parking.
Does 2410 Ventura Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2410 Ventura Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2410 Ventura Dr have a pool?
No, 2410 Ventura Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2410 Ventura Dr have accessible units?
No, 2410 Ventura Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2410 Ventura Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2410 Ventura Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
