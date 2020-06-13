2410 Ventura Dr

Amenities
2 Bedroom Duplex Prime Location!! - Property Id: 92041
This beautiful 2 bedroom/ 1 bath duplex, is ready for you to call it home! Conveniently located minutes from downtown, St. Edwards and easy access to 35 and 290/71 HWY. Freshly painted and new all black appliances. Full size washer/dryer connections. Covered car port, Large yard, and lots of storage space.
We welcome your pets at this property!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/92041
Property Id 92041
(RLNE4590820)