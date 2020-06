Amenities

dogs allowed

Unit Amenities Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Commercial lot for lease - Property Id: 107560



LOCATION, LOCATION, AND LOCATION

There are 5 commercial lots together locate at the corner of 7st and Pedernales st. Busy and convenient location ideal for building a living space on top and commercial below; restaurant or auto sales or even condo might be an option. There is a building office existing. Let's discuss what you would like to do.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/107560p

Property Id 107560



(RLNE5030526)