Austin, TX
2329 Town Lake Cr
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:17 AM

2329 Town Lake Cr

2329 Town Lake Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2329 Town Lake Circle, Austin, TX 78741
Riverside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/48dfae4029 ---- Welcome Home to The Spoke! We are located in the East Riverside Corridor, less than a mile to Downtown Austin and mere blocks from Lady Bird Lake Hike and Bike Trails. Find your home at The Spoke, and enjoy the multiple restaurants, shopping and nightlife opportunities our growing neighborhood offers. Our apartment homes have undergone extensive renovations and feature cali-style faux hardwood floors, granite countertops, and chic tile backsplash in your shower and kitchen areas. Contact us today to make your new home at one of the premier East Austin communities!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2329 Town Lake Cr have any available units?
2329 Town Lake Cr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2329 Town Lake Cr have?
Some of 2329 Town Lake Cr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2329 Town Lake Cr currently offering any rent specials?
2329 Town Lake Cr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2329 Town Lake Cr pet-friendly?
No, 2329 Town Lake Cr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2329 Town Lake Cr offer parking?
No, 2329 Town Lake Cr does not offer parking.
Does 2329 Town Lake Cr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2329 Town Lake Cr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2329 Town Lake Cr have a pool?
No, 2329 Town Lake Cr does not have a pool.
Does 2329 Town Lake Cr have accessible units?
No, 2329 Town Lake Cr does not have accessible units.
Does 2329 Town Lake Cr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2329 Town Lake Cr does not have units with dishwashers.

