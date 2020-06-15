All apartments in Austin
2312 Marcus Abrams Blvd
Last updated April 4 2020 at 2:36 AM

2312 Marcus Abrams Blvd

2312 Marcus Abrams Boulevard · (512) 619-3127
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2312 Marcus Abrams Boulevard, Austin, TX 78748

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2.5 baths, $2100 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
pool
hot tub
4 Bedroom Family Home for Rent - Property Id: 95407

Beautiful family home located in a wonderful South Austin neighborhood with wonderful AISD schools. Stainless steel appliances, new light gray paint through the entire home with matching brand new carpet. Very large sun/game room on the back of the home. Large yard, Located 1 block from the neighborhood pool and 3 blocks from gated dog/jogging park. This neighborhood is located close to several restaurants, shopping, and Moontower Saloon (South Austin's best place to hang out). Home is 1745 sqft with an additional 700 sqft built on to the back of the home, making the total livable square footage 2400.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/95407
Property Id 95407

(RLNE5611622)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2312 Marcus Abrams Blvd have any available units?
2312 Marcus Abrams Blvd has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2312 Marcus Abrams Blvd have?
Some of 2312 Marcus Abrams Blvd's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2312 Marcus Abrams Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2312 Marcus Abrams Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2312 Marcus Abrams Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2312 Marcus Abrams Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 2312 Marcus Abrams Blvd offer parking?
No, 2312 Marcus Abrams Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 2312 Marcus Abrams Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2312 Marcus Abrams Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2312 Marcus Abrams Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 2312 Marcus Abrams Blvd has a pool.
Does 2312 Marcus Abrams Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2312 Marcus Abrams Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2312 Marcus Abrams Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2312 Marcus Abrams Blvd has units with dishwashers.
