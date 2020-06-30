2309 Berkeley Ave

Amenities

I am leaving here on the 31st of January and need someone to take over my lease. There is a $50 admin fee for the credit check/application. You will receive my deposit back when you leave or may resign your own lease with the landlord. There is a washer and dryer in unit. Its a quiet neighborhood across from an elementary school and next to a church. Being next to the school entails great security in the area and the complex itself has a security company hired for nights.



Centrally located, its only 15-20 mins from downtown, depending on traffic. Its 4 mins from an HEB grocery store, 2 mins from a Sprouts Farmers Market grocery store and half a block from a 7/11 with many other great restaurants and cafes in the area.



Ive really enjoyed the area and low cost of this place for its location. I hope you will too!