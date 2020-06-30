All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 2309 Berkeley Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2309 Berkeley Ave
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

2309 Berkeley Ave

2309 Berkeley Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Garrison Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2309 Berkeley Avenue, Austin, TX 78745
Garrison Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
I am leaving here on the 31st of January and need someone to take over my lease. There is a $50 admin fee for the credit check/application. You will receive my deposit back when you leave or may resign your own lease with the landlord. There is a washer and dryer in unit. Its a quiet neighborhood across from an elementary school and next to a church. Being next to the school entails great security in the area and the complex itself has a security company hired for nights.

Centrally located, its only 15-20 mins from downtown, depending on traffic. Its 4 mins from an HEB grocery store, 2 mins from a Sprouts Farmers Market grocery store and half a block from a 7/11 with many other great restaurants and cafes in the area.

Ive really enjoyed the area and low cost of this place for its location. I hope you will too!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2309 Berkeley Ave have any available units?
2309 Berkeley Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 2309 Berkeley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2309 Berkeley Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2309 Berkeley Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2309 Berkeley Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2309 Berkeley Ave offer parking?
No, 2309 Berkeley Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2309 Berkeley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2309 Berkeley Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2309 Berkeley Ave have a pool?
No, 2309 Berkeley Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2309 Berkeley Ave have accessible units?
No, 2309 Berkeley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2309 Berkeley Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2309 Berkeley Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2309 Berkeley Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2309 Berkeley Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elan Parkside
609 Clayton Ln
Austin, TX 78752
Windsor Burnet
10301 Burnet Road
Austin, TX 78758
Melrose Trail
13005 Heinemann Dr
Austin, TX 78729
Agave at South Congress
625 E Stassney Ln
Austin, TX 78745
Korina at the Grove
4424 Jackson Avenue
Austin, TX 78731
Short Hills South
8001 Gessner Dr
Austin, TX 78753
Oak Creek
1507 Houston St
Austin, TX 78756
9500 Apartments
9500 Dessau Rd
Austin, TX 78754

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin