Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2301 South MoPac Expressway
Last updated October 2 2019 at 8:07 PM

2301 South MoPac Expressway

2301 Mopac Expy · No Longer Available
Location

2301 Mopac Expy, Austin, TX 78746
Barton Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
media room
package receiving
pet friendly
301 South MoPac Expressway, Austin, TX 78746 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Alexander Concepcion, Austin With Alex, (512) 790-6656. Available from: 10/02/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. A few years ago, a mysterious rift in the universe opened up, and through it entered a futuristically well dressed group of humans from the year 2326. They came bearing three messages. First, they console us in saying that yes, things will be better in the near future (just wait about 3 4 years). Next, they say thank you for inventing breakfast tacos, as they recite in unison a unrecognizable religious prayer and munch on a simple bacon egg and cheese from Future Torchys. Finally, they drop off some machine that projects in depth building blue prints and a set of clear instructions. Fast forward a few years, this building was born into the universe. They say that once you move in here, you get a holographic future message with a big “thumbs up”. Nice choice! ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities 9' Ceilings 10’ Ceilings Granite Vanities and Countertops Balcony ENERGY STAR ® Appliances Washer/Dryer Laminate Flooring Stainless Steel Appliances Pool Views ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities Pet Policy Green Recognition Green Certified Eanes ISD Covered Parking Fitness Center Controlled Access Grilling Area Free Wi-Fi In Amenity Areas Business Center Pool Media Room Package Acceptance ===================================== Working with me Hi, I’m Alex. Apartment locator extraordinaire. I hold many dubious titles. Lord of Leasing. Sommelier of Square Feet. Connoisseur of Condos. Baron of Boutique Living Spaces. Duke of Dens. Don’t let this unusual array of titles intimidate you however. Working with me is quite simple. Some would even say it’s a delight! Send me your apartment wish list and I will take care of the rest. We’ll drive around in my gas powered chariot to your favorite options while I ramble on about wonderful places to eat in Austin until we find the perfect place to call home for you. [ Published 2-Oct-19 / ID 3201013 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2301 South MoPac Expressway have any available units?
2301 South MoPac Expressway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2301 South MoPac Expressway have?
Some of 2301 South MoPac Expressway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2301 South MoPac Expressway currently offering any rent specials?
2301 South MoPac Expressway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2301 South MoPac Expressway pet-friendly?
Yes, 2301 South MoPac Expressway is pet friendly.
Does 2301 South MoPac Expressway offer parking?
Yes, 2301 South MoPac Expressway offers parking.
Does 2301 South MoPac Expressway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2301 South MoPac Expressway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2301 South MoPac Expressway have a pool?
Yes, 2301 South MoPac Expressway has a pool.
Does 2301 South MoPac Expressway have accessible units?
No, 2301 South MoPac Expressway does not have accessible units.
Does 2301 South MoPac Expressway have units with dishwashers?
No, 2301 South MoPac Expressway does not have units with dishwashers.

