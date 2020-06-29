2301 South MoPac Expressway

Amenities

301 South MoPac Expressway, Austin, TX 78746 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Alexander Concepcion, Austin With Alex, (512) 790-6656. Available from: 10/02/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. A few years ago, a mysterious rift in the universe opened up, and through it entered a futuristically well dressed group of humans from the year 2326. They came bearing three messages. First, they console us in saying that yes, things will be better in the near future (just wait about 3 4 years). Next, they say thank you for inventing breakfast tacos, as they recite in unison a unrecognizable religious prayer and munch on a simple bacon egg and cheese from Future Torchys. Finally, they drop off some machine that projects in depth building blue prints and a set of clear instructions. Fast forward a few years, this building was born into the universe. They say that once you move in here, you get a holographic future message with a big “thumbs up”. Nice choice! ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities 9' Ceilings 10’ Ceilings Granite Vanities and Countertops Balcony ENERGY STAR ® Appliances Washer/Dryer Laminate Flooring Stainless Steel Appliances Pool Views ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities Pet Policy Green Recognition Green Certified Eanes ISD Covered Parking Fitness Center Controlled Access Grilling Area Free Wi-Fi In Amenity Areas Business Center Pool Media Room Package Acceptance ===================================== Working with me Hi, I’m Alex. Apartment locator extraordinaire. I hold many dubious titles. Lord of Leasing. Sommelier of Square Feet. Connoisseur of Condos. Baron of Boutique Living Spaces. Duke of Dens. Don’t let this unusual array of titles intimidate you however. Working with me is quite simple. Some would even say it’s a delight! Send me your apartment wish list and I will take care of the rest. We’ll drive around in my gas powered chariot to your favorite options while I ramble on about wonderful places to eat in Austin until we find the perfect place to call home for you. [ Published 2-Oct-19 / ID 3201013 ]