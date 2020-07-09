All apartments in Austin
2223 Waterloo City Ln
2223 Waterloo City Ln

2223 Waterloo Shore Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2223 Waterloo Shore Ln, Austin, TX 78741
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
green community
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
media room
yoga
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e13af4403e ---- Our community offers residents the ability to submit maintenance requests and pay their rent online or right from their mobile device! You can access your account details through our resident portal, or via our easy-to-use mobile app. You can download the correct version of the app below.Business Center, Courtyard, Exterior Storage Closets w/ Bike Racks, Fitness Center, Free Weights, Gaming Room, Garage, Green Building, Media Room, Outdoor Cabanas & Living Spaces, Outdoor Grilling Stations, Pool, Recreation Room, Recycling, Theater Room w/70" LED TV, Yoga & spin cycle room, Air Conditioner, Car2Go Access, Ceiling Fan, Efficient Appliances, Energy Efficient Windows, Extra Storage, Granite Counters With Tile Backsplashes, High Ceilings, Island Kitchens w/ Stainless Steel Appliances, Large Closets, Patio/Balcony, View, Washer/Dryer, Wood Flooring.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2223 Waterloo City Ln have any available units?
2223 Waterloo City Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2223 Waterloo City Ln have?
Some of 2223 Waterloo City Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2223 Waterloo City Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2223 Waterloo City Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2223 Waterloo City Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2223 Waterloo City Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2223 Waterloo City Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2223 Waterloo City Ln offers parking.
Does 2223 Waterloo City Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2223 Waterloo City Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2223 Waterloo City Ln have a pool?
Yes, 2223 Waterloo City Ln has a pool.
Does 2223 Waterloo City Ln have accessible units?
No, 2223 Waterloo City Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2223 Waterloo City Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2223 Waterloo City Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

