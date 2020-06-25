2217 Lou John ST

Amenities

4 bedroom PLUS study/office. Wonderfully updated home with new flooring, fresh paint, new light fixtures and remodeled bathrooms. Bright, open floor plan on a quiet cul-de-sac. Kitchen has black granite counters, center island, computer work space and ample cabinet and storage space! Living area has surround sound. Master down. 3 beds up. There is a large media room/game room on the 2nd level. There is also a downstairs office/flex room. Near MetroRail and major employers. Easy access to MOPAC and I-35.