2216 Dickinson Terrace
Last updated August 8 2019 at 1:06 AM

2216 Dickinson Terrace

2216 Dickinson Ter · No Longer Available
Location

2216 Dickinson Ter, Austin, TX 78754

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Brand new one story home that opens up immediately upon entry into a large and overflowing living room. See in from the kitchen just behind it with a dining room off to the side. This four bedroom home is located just minutes from Downtown Austin. Pioneer Crossing East provides easy access to shopping, dining, recreation and major highways - allowing for a convenient lifestyle for its residents. Only 10 miles 20 mins to downtown Austin, 15 mins to Domain. Easy access to Parmer Ln, Samsung and I-35.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2216 Dickinson Terrace have any available units?
2216 Dickinson Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 2216 Dickinson Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
2216 Dickinson Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2216 Dickinson Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 2216 Dickinson Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 2216 Dickinson Terrace offer parking?
No, 2216 Dickinson Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 2216 Dickinson Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2216 Dickinson Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2216 Dickinson Terrace have a pool?
No, 2216 Dickinson Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 2216 Dickinson Terrace have accessible units?
No, 2216 Dickinson Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 2216 Dickinson Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 2216 Dickinson Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2216 Dickinson Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 2216 Dickinson Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
