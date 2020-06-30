2211 Rebel RD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool pool table

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool pool table

This updated MCM home is a gem. Oak trees shade the landscaping and large back deck. The open living area flows back to the wall of windows. Kitchen w natural slab counters & wall of storage. Huge master suite w dbl vanities, stand up shower, and tub w a view. Big Stacy Pool, Blunn Creek, and Travis Heights Elem steps away. Walk to HEB, Vinagrette, Curras, Lucys, and S Congress.Fridge, washer/dryer stay. Pool table can stay if tenants want - just ask! The rest of the furniture will be removed.