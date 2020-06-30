All apartments in Austin
2211 Rebel RD

2211 Rebel Road · No Longer Available
Location

2211 Rebel Road, Austin, TX 78704
Travis Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
pool table
This updated MCM home is a gem. Oak trees shade the landscaping and large back deck. The open living area flows back to the wall of windows. Kitchen w natural slab counters & wall of storage. Huge master suite w dbl vanities, stand up shower, and tub w a view. Big Stacy Pool, Blunn Creek, and Travis Heights Elem steps away. Walk to HEB, Vinagrette, Curras, Lucys, and S Congress.Fridge, washer/dryer stay. Pool table can stay if tenants want - just ask! The rest of the furniture will be removed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

