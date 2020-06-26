2207 Montclaire ST

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking fireplace range oven

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking

Price at $2170 w/18 mo. lease!Charming and well maintained A.D. Stenger Home. Original hardwood floors throughout. Lg family room w/ fireplace and lots of natural light from windows and formal dining area. Vintage kitchen with eat in breakfast area, pantry and gas range. The third bedroom is large with stained concrete flooring and attached laundry. Shady and spacious yard. Storage/workshop building in back yard. Beautiful neighborhood and walkable to so much on S. Lamar and Barton Springs.