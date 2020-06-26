All apartments in Austin
2207 Montclaire ST

2207 Montclaire Street
Location

2207 Montclaire Street, Austin, TX 78704
Zilker

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
Price at $2170 w/18 mo. lease!Charming and well maintained A.D. Stenger Home. Original hardwood floors throughout. Lg family room w/ fireplace and lots of natural light from windows and formal dining area. Vintage kitchen with eat in breakfast area, pantry and gas range. The third bedroom is large with stained concrete flooring and attached laundry. Shady and spacious yard. Storage/workshop building in back yard. Beautiful neighborhood and walkable to so much on S. Lamar and Barton Springs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2207 Montclaire ST have any available units?
2207 Montclaire ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2207 Montclaire ST have?
Some of 2207 Montclaire ST's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2207 Montclaire ST currently offering any rent specials?
2207 Montclaire ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2207 Montclaire ST pet-friendly?
No, 2207 Montclaire ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2207 Montclaire ST offer parking?
Yes, 2207 Montclaire ST offers parking.
Does 2207 Montclaire ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2207 Montclaire ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2207 Montclaire ST have a pool?
No, 2207 Montclaire ST does not have a pool.
Does 2207 Montclaire ST have accessible units?
No, 2207 Montclaire ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2207 Montclaire ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2207 Montclaire ST does not have units with dishwashers.
