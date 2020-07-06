All apartments in Austin
2206 E 9th St. Unit B
2206 E 9th St. Unit B

2206 East 9th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2206 East 9th Street, Austin, TX 78702
Central East Austin

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing 2 bed/2 bath home in desirable location near downtown! - Crisp, cozy and modern house - this home boasts a heart of the east ATX downtown scene location and comfort. It is full of character, with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and natural stone counters. Full bed and bath on each floor. The two outdoor living spaces and covered parking spot add to its appeal.
Tucked away with private alley entry access. This home offers a private oasis feel with the hustle and bustle of the downtown vibes patiently waiting. Less than 10 minute drive to Congress Ave.

(RLNE5225582)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2206 E 9th St. Unit B have any available units?
2206 E 9th St. Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2206 E 9th St. Unit B have?
Some of 2206 E 9th St. Unit B's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2206 E 9th St. Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
2206 E 9th St. Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2206 E 9th St. Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 2206 E 9th St. Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 2206 E 9th St. Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 2206 E 9th St. Unit B offers parking.
Does 2206 E 9th St. Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2206 E 9th St. Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2206 E 9th St. Unit B have a pool?
No, 2206 E 9th St. Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 2206 E 9th St. Unit B have accessible units?
No, 2206 E 9th St. Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 2206 E 9th St. Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 2206 E 9th St. Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.

