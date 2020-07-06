2206 E 9th St. Unit B

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Amazing 2 bed/2 bath home in desirable location near downtown! - Crisp, cozy and modern house - this home boasts a heart of the east ATX downtown scene location and comfort. It is full of character, with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and natural stone counters. Full bed and bath on each floor. The two outdoor living spaces and covered parking spot add to its appeal.

Tucked away with private alley entry access. This home offers a private oasis feel with the hustle and bustle of the downtown vibes patiently waiting. Less than 10 minute drive to Congress Ave.



(RLNE5225582)