All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 2205 Petrified Forest DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2205 Petrified Forest DR
Last updated August 17 2019 at 8:09 PM

2205 Petrified Forest DR

2205 Petrified Forest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2205 Petrified Forest Drive, Austin, TX 78747

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Beautiful home in the heart of South Austin close to everything. Gleaming wood floors throughout the home and tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. Well cared for home. Kitchen has center island and black appliances. Covered back patio with extended patio for all your entertaining needs. NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2205 Petrified Forest DR have any available units?
2205 Petrified Forest DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2205 Petrified Forest DR have?
Some of 2205 Petrified Forest DR's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2205 Petrified Forest DR currently offering any rent specials?
2205 Petrified Forest DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2205 Petrified Forest DR pet-friendly?
No, 2205 Petrified Forest DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2205 Petrified Forest DR offer parking?
No, 2205 Petrified Forest DR does not offer parking.
Does 2205 Petrified Forest DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2205 Petrified Forest DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2205 Petrified Forest DR have a pool?
No, 2205 Petrified Forest DR does not have a pool.
Does 2205 Petrified Forest DR have accessible units?
No, 2205 Petrified Forest DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2205 Petrified Forest DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2205 Petrified Forest DR has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aubry Hills
8926 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78753
Chateau Avalon of Austin
833 Fairfield Dr
Austin, TX 78758
Gables at the Terrace
2301 S Mopac
Austin, TX 78746
River Oaks
3001 Medical Arts St
Austin, TX 78705
Hidden Timber Apartments
13359 Pond Springs Rd
Austin, TX 78729
Windsor Oak Hill
6701 Rialto Boulevard
Austin, TX 78735
9500 Apartments
9500 Dessau Rd
Austin, TX 78754
Stony Creek Apartments
4911 Manchaca Rd
Austin, TX 78745

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin