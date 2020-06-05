2205 N Lamar Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry parking walk in closets furnished

This 2-story loft is the only of its kind in the building with unobstructed panoramic views of Pease Park! 2 parking spots, concrete floors, gorgeous 20? tongue and groove ceilings, floor to ceiling windows, roller window shades, huge walk in closet, security system, marble counters, Nest thermostat, and in-unit LG washer/dryer. Master upstairs with office or guest space on main. Located just minutes from The Drag, UT, Central Market &, Downtown! Available Furnished. Flexible move-in date.