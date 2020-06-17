2204 W. 10th St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors carport air conditioning yoga extra storage

Quiet street and home (part of a duplex, with NO shared walls.) in a great neighborhood (Deep Eddy Heights/S. Tarrytown)



This is a furnished 2 BR 1B house (1060 SF) with 2 good-sized Bedrooms (11x14) with nice double closets in each bedroom. Lots of extra storage in hallway and bathroom, too. Can negotiate to lease without the furnishings.



Hardwood floors, central AC and heat. Gas heating and cooking. Includes following amenities: Bed & Bathroom (linens and towels, if needed) & Kitchen basics (coffee maker, microwave, fridge & freezer, gas oven/stove, knives, dishes, flatware, glasses, pots/pans, etc).



Private side yard (photos after yardwork is done). Shared back yard: organic gardeners welcome!



NO SMOKING on premises-indoor or out.

NO PETS



Broadband internet/ WiFi and internet TV included.



Shared Washer/Dryer in carport closet (newer, energy efficient front loaders; not coin-operated).



Rent, plus deposit. Utilities are metered separately (and are your responsibility, if you are renting for longer than two weeks at a time.)



One car carport for your use. (I use the other side of carport and live in the other house of the duplex- again, there are no shared walls between the houses.)



Quiet dead-end street near creek, lots of trees. A true respite from the city, with extremely easy access to city and greenbelt/Townlake.



Close to downtown (in as little as 5-8 minutes by car; 20 min by bicycle), Mopac, SXSW, UT, 6th street, peoplebird/TownLake (12 min walk) and Bartons Springs/Greenbelt hike & bike trails, ACLfest and other music fests at Auditorium Shores.



Did I mention, its a GREAT LOCATION, Close to

Mopac (0.2 mi.)

Hike/Bike trail at peoplebird/TownLake (0.7 mi.),

Whole Foods, Book People, Waterloo Records (1.7 mi.)

Downtown (2.4 mi. to Capitol or 6th Street/Congress),

UT (2.4 mi),

Zilker Park (Botanical Gardens 1.1 mi. and Barton Springs 1.6 mi.)

ACLfest and other music fests at Auditorium Shores (2.1 mi.).



Walking distance to numerous Restaurants (Magnolias 24 hour diner, Daily Juice/JuiceLand, Thundercloud Subs, Mangia Pizza, Maudies Tex Mex, Beer Plant (vegan gastropub), Starbucks.



Walking distance to several bus lines (#18 on Enfield, 21, 22 on Lake Austin Blvd). Easy to downtown, UT.



Check capmetro for schedules.



Walking/ Biking distance to Bank, Post Office, Yoga, Eco Dry Cleaners, Randalls, Starbucks, Whole Foods, CVS, other services (Lake Austin Blvd., or at Exposition and Windsor (24th), or downtown.