Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

2204 W. 10th St

2204 W 10th St · No Longer Available
Location

2204 W 10th St, Austin, TX 78703
Deep Eddy

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
carport
air conditioning
yoga
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
internet access
yoga
Quiet street and home (part of a duplex, with NO shared walls.) in a great neighborhood (Deep Eddy Heights/S. Tarrytown)

This is a furnished 2 BR 1B house (1060 SF) with 2 good-sized Bedrooms (11x14) with nice double closets in each bedroom. Lots of extra storage in hallway and bathroom, too. Can negotiate to lease without the furnishings.

Hardwood floors, central AC and heat. Gas heating and cooking. Includes following amenities: Bed & Bathroom (linens and towels, if needed) & Kitchen basics (coffee maker, microwave, fridge & freezer, gas oven/stove, knives, dishes, flatware, glasses, pots/pans, etc).

Private side yard (photos after yardwork is done). Shared back yard: organic gardeners welcome!

NO SMOKING on premises-indoor or out.
NO PETS

Broadband internet/ WiFi and internet TV included.

Shared Washer/Dryer in carport closet (newer, energy efficient front loaders; not coin-operated).

Rent, plus deposit. Utilities are metered separately (and are your responsibility, if you are renting for longer than two weeks at a time.)

One car carport for your use. (I use the other side of carport and live in the other house of the duplex- again, there are no shared walls between the houses.)

Quiet dead-end street near creek, lots of trees. A true respite from the city, with extremely easy access to city and greenbelt/Townlake.

Close to downtown (in as little as 5-8 minutes by car; 20 min by bicycle), Mopac, SXSW, UT, 6th street, peoplebird/TownLake (12 min walk) and Bartons Springs/Greenbelt hike & bike trails, ACLfest and other music fests at Auditorium Shores.

Did I mention, its a GREAT LOCATION, Close to
Mopac (0.2 mi.)
Hike/Bike trail at peoplebird/TownLake (0.7 mi.),
Whole Foods, Book People, Waterloo Records (1.7 mi.)
Downtown (2.4 mi. to Capitol or 6th Street/Congress),
UT (2.4 mi),
Zilker Park (Botanical Gardens 1.1 mi. and Barton Springs 1.6 mi.)
ACLfest and other music fests at Auditorium Shores (2.1 mi.).

Walking distance to numerous Restaurants (Magnolias 24 hour diner, Daily Juice/JuiceLand, Thundercloud Subs, Mangia Pizza, Maudies Tex Mex, Beer Plant (vegan gastropub), Starbucks.

Walking distance to several bus lines (#18 on Enfield, 21, 22 on Lake Austin Blvd). Easy to downtown, UT.

Check capmetro for schedules.

Walking/ Biking distance to Bank, Post Office, Yoga, Eco Dry Cleaners, Randalls, Starbucks, Whole Foods, CVS, other services (Lake Austin Blvd., or at Exposition and Windsor (24th), or downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2204 W. 10th St have any available units?
2204 W. 10th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2204 W. 10th St have?
Some of 2204 W. 10th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2204 W. 10th St currently offering any rent specials?
2204 W. 10th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2204 W. 10th St pet-friendly?
No, 2204 W. 10th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2204 W. 10th St offer parking?
Yes, 2204 W. 10th St offers parking.
Does 2204 W. 10th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2204 W. 10th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2204 W. 10th St have a pool?
No, 2204 W. 10th St does not have a pool.
Does 2204 W. 10th St have accessible units?
No, 2204 W. 10th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2204 W. 10th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2204 W. 10th St does not have units with dishwashers.

