2204 Berkett - B

Amenities
Cute 2 bed, 2 bath duplex is in the ideal location. Great floorplan. Galley type kitchen w/separate breakfast area, spacious living area. Updated master bath. Large walk in closet in master bedroom. Out back there is a deck to hang out in the mornings and watch the sun rise with a cup of coffee. Smaller yard means less work. Close to shopping and schools. Email supporting documents to ctrevino@texcenrealty.com = 2 month's pay stubs, picture of ID/DL, picture of pet(s).