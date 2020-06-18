2204 Berkett - B

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry internet access

Cute 2 bed, 2 bath duplex is in the ideal location. Great floorplan. Galley type kitchen w/separate breakfast area, spacious living area. Updated master bath. Large walk in closet in master bedroom. Out back there is a deck to hang out in the mornings and watch the sun rise with a cup of coffee. Smaller yard means less work. Close to shopping and schools. Email supporting documents to ctrevino@texcenrealty.com = 2 month's pay stubs, picture of ID/DL, picture of pet(s).