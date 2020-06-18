All apartments in Austin
2204 Berkett - B
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:36 AM

2204 Berkett - B

2204 Berkett Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2204 Berkett Drive, Austin, TX 78745
Garrison Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
2 bed, 2 bath duplex in South Austin. Open floor plan, in law layout. Updated bathrooms and fixtures. Large, private backyard with covered deck. Close to schools, shopping and restaurants.
Cute 2 bed, 2 bath duplex is in the ideal location. Great floorplan. Galley type kitchen w/separate breakfast area, spacious living area. Updated master bath. Large walk in closet in master bedroom. Out back there is a deck to hang out in the mornings and watch the sun rise with a cup of coffee. Smaller yard means less work. Close to shopping and schools. Email supporting documents to ctrevino@texcenrealty.com = 2 month's pay stubs, picture of ID/DL, picture of pet(s).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2204 Berkett - B have any available units?
2204 Berkett - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2204 Berkett - B have?
Some of 2204 Berkett - B's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2204 Berkett - B currently offering any rent specials?
2204 Berkett - B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2204 Berkett - B pet-friendly?
Yes, 2204 Berkett - B is pet friendly.
Does 2204 Berkett - B offer parking?
No, 2204 Berkett - B does not offer parking.
Does 2204 Berkett - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2204 Berkett - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2204 Berkett - B have a pool?
No, 2204 Berkett - B does not have a pool.
Does 2204 Berkett - B have accessible units?
No, 2204 Berkett - B does not have accessible units.
Does 2204 Berkett - B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2204 Berkett - B has units with dishwashers.
