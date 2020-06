Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage game room refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage

Tired of congested traffic to and from downtown Austin during rush hour? Rent this two year old single family home in a gated community in east Austin. 10 minutes drive to downtown and 10 minutes drive to the airport! The house features an open floor plan with vaulted ceiling. The house is 2000 square feet, has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Game room upstairs overlooks downstairs living room, great for entertainment. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are all included. The house will be available to move in in mid July.



Call 512-872-5298 to schedule a viewing.