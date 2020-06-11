2202 Cedar Bend Drive, Unit B

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage cats allowed

Modern North Austin duplex unit with great layout. Includes pantry, side-by-side refrigerator with water dispenser and ice maker, dishwasher, microwave. Open plan with working gas fireplace and high, sloped ceilings in living room, separate eating area off kitchen. Master bedroom has walk-in closet and bathroom. Hall storage. Single-car garage with washer/dryer hookups. Fenced backyard. Residential area just off Mopac by Parmer, right by St. David's North Austin Medical Center, P. Terry's, HEB, and major shopping. Dogs allowed (non-aggressive/non-destructive only). No cats. Security deposit $1495. Available June 4.



Perks: move-in swag bag, online rent, 24/7 emergency repairs, monthly HVAC filters & tenant referral gift cards! $20 Air Filter Program Fee to be added to monthly rent for quality air filters sent right to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, can prevent costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.



Please view our virtual tour: https://tinyurl.com/y9aftz39



Once you have seen the virtual tour you are welcome to apply: https://hfp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

Contact us to schedule a showing.