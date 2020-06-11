All apartments in Austin
Last updated April 23 2020 at 9:35 PM

2202 Cedar Bend Drive, Unit B

2202 Cedar Bend Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2202 Cedar Bend Drive, Austin, TX 78758

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
cats allowed
Modern North Austin duplex unit with great layout. Includes pantry, side-by-side refrigerator with water dispenser and ice maker, dishwasher, microwave. Open plan with working gas fireplace and high, sloped ceilings in living room, separate eating area off kitchen. Master bedroom has walk-in closet and bathroom. Hall storage. Single-car garage with washer/dryer hookups. Fenced backyard. Residential area just off Mopac by Parmer, right by St. David's North Austin Medical Center, P. Terry's, HEB, and major shopping. Dogs allowed (non-aggressive/non-destructive only). No cats. Security deposit $1495. Available June 4.

Perks: move-in swag bag, online rent, 24/7 emergency repairs, monthly HVAC filters & tenant referral gift cards! $20 Air Filter Program Fee to be added to monthly rent for quality air filters sent right to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, can prevent costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Please view our virtual tour: https://tinyurl.com/y9aftz39

Once you have seen the virtual tour you are welcome to apply: https://hfp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2202 Cedar Bend Drive, Unit B have any available units?
2202 Cedar Bend Drive, Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2202 Cedar Bend Drive, Unit B have?
Some of 2202 Cedar Bend Drive, Unit B's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2202 Cedar Bend Drive, Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
2202 Cedar Bend Drive, Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2202 Cedar Bend Drive, Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 2202 Cedar Bend Drive, Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 2202 Cedar Bend Drive, Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 2202 Cedar Bend Drive, Unit B offers parking.
Does 2202 Cedar Bend Drive, Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2202 Cedar Bend Drive, Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2202 Cedar Bend Drive, Unit B have a pool?
No, 2202 Cedar Bend Drive, Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 2202 Cedar Bend Drive, Unit B have accessible units?
No, 2202 Cedar Bend Drive, Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 2202 Cedar Bend Drive, Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2202 Cedar Bend Drive, Unit B has units with dishwashers.

