Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
2200 Leah Cove
2200 Leah Cove
2200 Leah Cove
Location
2200 Leah Cove, Austin, TX 78748
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2200 Leah Cove have any available units?
2200 Leah Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 2200 Leah Cove currently offering any rent specials?
2200 Leah Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2200 Leah Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 2200 Leah Cove is pet friendly.
Does 2200 Leah Cove offer parking?
No, 2200 Leah Cove does not offer parking.
Does 2200 Leah Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2200 Leah Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2200 Leah Cove have a pool?
No, 2200 Leah Cove does not have a pool.
Does 2200 Leah Cove have accessible units?
No, 2200 Leah Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 2200 Leah Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 2200 Leah Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2200 Leah Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, 2200 Leah Cove does not have units with air conditioning.
