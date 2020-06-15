2200 Dickson Dr.

Amenities

1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom , Sleeps 2



Light and bright spacious apartment (760 square feet). Close to everything (downtown, south Congress/south 1st, events), EASY walking distance to Zilker, Right on a bus line. Apartment complex is very quiet and has a beautiful pool and outdoor cooking area.



Renting for 6+ months (negotiable) from November 1, 2015



Amenities:



-fully furnished

-large patio with a view of trees & pool

-awesome pool on site

-full kitchen and fridge

-large flatscreen TV in living room

-desk area

-HUGE closet

-private wifi

-cable

-electric included up to $100/month



No pets, NO smoking of any kind.