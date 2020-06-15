2200 Dickson Dr.

Amenities
1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom , Sleeps 2
Light and bright spacious apartment (760 square feet). Close to everything (downtown, south Congress/south 1st, events), EASY walking distance to Zilker, Right on a bus line. Apartment complex is very quiet and has a beautiful pool and outdoor cooking area.
Renting for 6+ months (negotiable) from November 1, 2015
Amenities:
-fully furnished
-large patio with a view of trees & pool
-awesome pool on site
-full kitchen and fridge
-large flatscreen TV in living room
-desk area
-HUGE closet
-private wifi
-cable
-electric included up to $100/month
No pets, NO smoking of any kind.