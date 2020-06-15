All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 2200 Dickson Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2200 Dickson Dr.
Last updated February 7 2020 at 9:58 AM

2200 Dickson Dr.

2200 Dickson Drive · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Zilker
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2200 Dickson Drive, Austin, TX 78704
Zilker

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
some paid utils
internet access
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom , Sleeps 2

Light and bright spacious apartment (760 square feet). Close to everything (downtown, south Congress/south 1st, events), EASY walking distance to Zilker, Right on a bus line. Apartment complex is very quiet and has a beautiful pool and outdoor cooking area.

Renting for 6+ months (negotiable) from November 1, 2015

Amenities:

-fully furnished
-large patio with a view of trees & pool
-awesome pool on site
-full kitchen and fridge
-large flatscreen TV in living room
-desk area
-HUGE closet
-private wifi
-cable
-electric included up to $100/month

No pets, NO smoking of any kind.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2200 Dickson Dr. have any available units?
2200 Dickson Dr. has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2200 Dickson Dr. have?
Some of 2200 Dickson Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2200 Dickson Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2200 Dickson Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2200 Dickson Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 2200 Dickson Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2200 Dickson Dr. offer parking?
No, 2200 Dickson Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 2200 Dickson Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2200 Dickson Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2200 Dickson Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 2200 Dickson Dr. has a pool.
Does 2200 Dickson Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2200 Dickson Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2200 Dickson Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2200 Dickson Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2200 Dickson Dr.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Camden Stoneleigh
4825 Davis Ln
Austin, TX 78749
Nalle Woods of Westlake
4700 N Capital of Texas Hwy
Austin, TX 78746
Nine on Shoreline
3501 Shoreline Dr
Austin, TX 78728
Ladera Apartment Homes
7500 South IH-35
Austin, TX 78745
Northchase Apartments
306 W Rundberg Ln
Austin, TX 78753
Madison at Walnut Creek
12113 Metric Blvd
Austin, TX 78758
Verde Apartments
2310 Wickersham Ln
Austin, TX 78741
Concord
7330 Bluff Springs Road
Austin, TX 78745

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity