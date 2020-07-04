2200 Aldrich Street

Amenities

Aldrich Street, Austin, TX 78723 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Renee Damron, Taco Street Locating, (512) 265-7900. Available from: 09/01/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. It’s been a few weeks since you’ve moved into your wonderfully new modern Mueller apartment building and furnished it with the most tastefully selected collection of art and furnishings that would make even the most snooty of Interior Design Magazine critics blush with envy. The facebook invite for your inaugural house warming shindig has been sent. The cabinets are stocked with a highly curated collection of wines and spirits from far off corners of the world, the playlist has been meticulously chosen (ranging between Kanye and Yo Yo Ma). Surely enough, the knocks start bumping your door. In comes your close friends. Your friend who you helped sell her company for millions, that best selling author who used you as his foreword, that friend whose the lead singer in that band which just headlined that big music festival, and always makes sure to hook you up with backstage passes, and that one guy with dreadlocks whose kinda weird but is for some reason hangs out in your orbit of friends. You just assume he’s probably a yoga teacher. But then the next knock is different. It’s more authoritative. You open the door, and it’s Jay Z and Beyonce! The give you a warm hug, and a large bottle of Cognac, allegedly from the collection of Louis the XIV himself. Beyond them, you see a long line forming around the corner with a bouncer that somehow appeared to keep the peace. The line is full of famous athletes, musicians, entrepreneurs, and other cool people like the Dalai Lama. Anyways, I’m just predicting what it’s going to be like when you live here. It’s not like I’m exaggerating or anything. ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Designer interior finishes 9-12 foot ceilings Contemporary kitchens with stainless steel ENERGY STAR® appliances Elegant quartzite countertops and backsplashes Soft close cabinets and drawers Under-cabinet lighting Deep undermount sinks with modern kitchen faucets and pull-down sprayers Refined wood flooring Solar shades Front loading full-size washers and dryers Separate showers with frameless shower doors Sunrooms Technology niches Spacious patios and balconies Private walk-up street level entrances Private fenced yards Views of Mueller parks, downtown Austin and the University of Texas ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities Certified at LEED Platinum® & AEGB 2 Star Rated Breatheasy® smoke-free community – inside and out Resort-style pool with cabana kitchen Private outdoor cabanas with individual TVs Lush courtyards with fireplaces and grills State-of-the-art fitness center with fitness classes on demand Elegant rooftop clubroom with gourmet kitchen and breathtaking city views Tech lounge with computers and Wi-Fi Conference room with modern technological capabilities Java bar serving Starbucks coffee Maker space workshop Pet spa Bike storage and repair shop 24/7 controlled access Luxer One package room Controlled access parking garage Community recycling program ___________________ About Me Hello! I’m Renee. I’m one of the few people around who are native to Austin. I’m basically a rare holographic Charizard. I digress. I help people like you find people apartments to live in! My team and I have helped over a hundred people find not just the perfect building, but the perfect neighborhood. We know how overwhelming it can be! Reach out to me so I can make your apartment hunting journey awesome. I’m also free to work with! [ Published 2-Sep-19 / ID 3153575 ]