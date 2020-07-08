2111 Melridge Place, Unit B

Amenities

Gorgeous South Austin condo/townhouse with quick access to Zilker Park, Town Lake Trail, Barton Springs Pool, Alamo Drafthouse and so much more. High ceilings and beautiful stained concrete floors downstairs, modern open kitchen with stainless appliances, large island with breakfast bar, 5-burner gas range, soft-close drawers, trash/recycle drawer and pantry. Living room, dining room, washer/dryer in laundry room. Lovely covered patio with furniture included and fenced yard. Two bedrooms upstairs, each with its own beautiful bathroom. Master includes mounted TV setup, fantastic walk-in shower and walk-in closet. Second, uncovered patio upstairs with furniture included. Built-in speakers, whole-house vacuum, covered parking, plenty of storage, and private front patio. Security deposit: $3300. Pet friendly. Available now.



Perks: move-in swag bag, online rent, 24/7 emergency repairs, monthly HVAC filters & tenant referral gift cards! $20 Air Filter Program Fee to be added to monthly rent for quality air filters sent right to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, can prevent costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.



View our virtual tour: https://tinyurl.com/yd8vvx73

