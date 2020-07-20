2108 Petrified Forest Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful single story house with an attached garage that fits two cars and two driveway spots. It is a 3 bedroom 2 bath house with carpet in each room. This gorgeous home has black appliances in the kitchen and a small center island. It comes with a washer and dryer and it has a patio in the backyard. It is only minutes away from Southpark Meadows shopping center and S IH 35.

