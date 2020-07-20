Beautiful single story house with an attached garage that fits two cars and two driveway spots. It is a 3 bedroom 2 bath house with carpet in each room. This gorgeous home has black appliances in the kitchen and a small center island. It comes with a washer and dryer and it has a patio in the backyard. It is only minutes away from Southpark Meadows shopping center and S IH 35. Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2108 Petrified Forest Drive have any available units?
2108 Petrified Forest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2108 Petrified Forest Drive have?
Some of 2108 Petrified Forest Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2108 Petrified Forest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2108 Petrified Forest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.