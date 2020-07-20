All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 2108 Petrified Forest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2108 Petrified Forest Drive
Last updated March 24 2020 at 5:01 PM

2108 Petrified Forest Drive

2108 Petrified Forest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2108 Petrified Forest Drive, Austin, TX 78747

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful single story house with an attached garage that fits two cars and two driveway spots. It is a 3 bedroom 2 bath house with carpet in each room. This gorgeous home has black appliances in the kitchen and a small center island. It comes with a washer and dryer and it has a patio in the backyard. It is only minutes away from Southpark Meadows shopping center and S IH 35.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2108 Petrified Forest Drive have any available units?
2108 Petrified Forest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2108 Petrified Forest Drive have?
Some of 2108 Petrified Forest Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2108 Petrified Forest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2108 Petrified Forest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2108 Petrified Forest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2108 Petrified Forest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2108 Petrified Forest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2108 Petrified Forest Drive offers parking.
Does 2108 Petrified Forest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2108 Petrified Forest Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2108 Petrified Forest Drive have a pool?
No, 2108 Petrified Forest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2108 Petrified Forest Drive have accessible units?
No, 2108 Petrified Forest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2108 Petrified Forest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2108 Petrified Forest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascent North
12001 Dessau Rd
Austin, TX 78754
The Atlantic Grand Oaks
9323 Manchaca Rd
Austin, TX 78748
Aspire North Austin
13130 Pond Springs Road
Austin, TX 78729
Mesa Verde
3201 Duval Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Aura Riverside
6107 East Riverside Drive
Austin, TX 78741
Nalle Woods of Westlake
4700 N Capital of Texas Hwy
Austin, TX 78746
Terrace Cove
6201 Sneed Cv
Austin, TX 78744
Asher
10505 S Interstate 35
Austin, TX 78747

Similar Pages

Austin 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAustin 2 Bedroom ApartmentsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly ApartmentsAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TX
Pflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin