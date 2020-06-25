2106 Cullen Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming, newly renovated 1 bedroom condo in the desirable Burnet Road area! Quick access to all the shopping, restaurants and entertainment! This condo features granite tile counter tops, stainless steel appliances and slate surround in the shower/tub! Corner unit with no neighbors on one side provides extra privacy. Lots of natural light and great use of space, with more than one storage closet in unit. Water and trash are included in rent price! This property won't last long!



**Walk-through video: https://youtu.be/DDmuHg1JuzA **



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



TYPE: Condo, top floor

BEDROOMS: 1

BATHROOMS: 1

PARKING: Off-street/Parking lot

NEIGHBORHOOD: Burnet Road

YEAR BUILT: 2005



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Location, location, location - close to everything the Burnet Road area has to offer.

- Hard flooring throughout

- Windows give lots of natural light

- Stacked stone accent wall in living area!

- Off street parking spots



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.

- No smoking on the property

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **