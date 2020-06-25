All apartments in Austin
Last updated May 22 2019 at 7:13 PM

2106 Cullen Ave

2106 Cullen Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2106 Cullen Avenue, Austin, TX 78757
Crestview

Amenities

Charming, newly renovated 1 bedroom condo in the desirable Burnet Road area! Quick access to all the shopping, restaurants and entertainment! This condo features granite tile counter tops, stainless steel appliances and slate surround in the shower/tub! Corner unit with no neighbors on one side provides extra privacy. Lots of natural light and great use of space, with more than one storage closet in unit. Water and trash are included in rent price! This property won't last long!

**Walk-through video: https://youtu.be/DDmuHg1JuzA **

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

TYPE: Condo, top floor
BEDROOMS: 1
BATHROOMS: 1
PARKING: Off-street/Parking lot
NEIGHBORHOOD: Burnet Road
YEAR BUILT: 2005

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Location, location, location - close to everything the Burnet Road area has to offer.
- Hard flooring throughout
- Windows give lots of natural light
- Stacked stone accent wall in living area!
- Off street parking spots

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2106 Cullen Ave have any available units?
2106 Cullen Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2106 Cullen Ave have?
Some of 2106 Cullen Ave's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2106 Cullen Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2106 Cullen Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2106 Cullen Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2106 Cullen Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2106 Cullen Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2106 Cullen Ave offers parking.
Does 2106 Cullen Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2106 Cullen Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2106 Cullen Ave have a pool?
No, 2106 Cullen Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2106 Cullen Ave have accessible units?
No, 2106 Cullen Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2106 Cullen Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2106 Cullen Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
