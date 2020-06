Amenities

Super private family compound on nearly half acre ,blocks from Zilker Park, Barton Springs and Barton Creek Greenbelt. 4/2.5 home with three apartments in back.Each property has its own fenced yard.. Great outdoor living.Recently updated, A+ location. Walkable, super friendly neighborhood also only blocks from everything cool on Barton Springs Road and South Lamar. Main, 4 BR 2400 Sq Ft - - Apts: Upper, 1BR 900 sq ft, Studio LL 400sq ft, LR, 1 BR 500sq ft - Shown by Appt Only.