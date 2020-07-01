All apartments in Austin
Last updated January 13 2020 at 11:55 PM

2105 La Casa Drive

2105 La Casa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2105 La Casa Drive, Austin, TX 78704
Zilker

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Furnished! 6 month lease - Available for late January move in. Wonderful mid century home with all the modern updates you expect, but still sporting its original charm, including its gleaming hardwoods. Cozy kitchen, opens to breakfast nook & formal dining. Tons of windows bring the light inside! The family room with fireplace offers plenty of space to curl up & take a sun bath! Flexible floor plan has access from master to bedroom3/nursery. Relax in the master suite, bathroom has a tub for soaking, and a separate glass enclosed shower. TONS of storage space.
Fenced yard with room for entertaining! Includes BBQ grill & a smoker!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2105 La Casa Drive have any available units?
2105 La Casa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2105 La Casa Drive have?
Some of 2105 La Casa Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2105 La Casa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2105 La Casa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2105 La Casa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2105 La Casa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2105 La Casa Drive offer parking?
No, 2105 La Casa Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2105 La Casa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2105 La Casa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2105 La Casa Drive have a pool?
No, 2105 La Casa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2105 La Casa Drive have accessible units?
No, 2105 La Casa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2105 La Casa Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2105 La Casa Drive has units with dishwashers.

