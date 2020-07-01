2105 La Casa Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill

Furnished! 6 month lease - Available for late January move in. Wonderful mid century home with all the modern updates you expect, but still sporting its original charm, including its gleaming hardwoods. Cozy kitchen, opens to breakfast nook & formal dining. Tons of windows bring the light inside! The family room with fireplace offers plenty of space to curl up & take a sun bath! Flexible floor plan has access from master to bedroom3/nursery. Relax in the master suite, bathroom has a tub for soaking, and a separate glass enclosed shower. TONS of storage space.

Fenced yard with room for entertaining! Includes BBQ grill & a smoker!