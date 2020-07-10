Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly carport stainless steel hot tub refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking hot tub

2103 E. 14th Street Unit B Available 07/01/20 Awesome East Austin Flat - This East Austin Flat is in a great location only minutes to Downtown and UT Campus. Private alley entrance with motorized gate, awesome outdoor living space with front patio and extended deck with a hot tub! It is a single level unit with concrete floors, tons of natural light, open floorplan, stainless steel appliances with Refrigerator and Stackable W/D Included, and contemporary finishes throughout. Available for move in July 1st.



(RLNE5806912)