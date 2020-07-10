All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

2103 E. 14th Street Unit B

2103 East 14th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2103 East 14th Street, Austin, TX 78702
Chestnut

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
hot tub
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
hot tub
2103 E. 14th Street Unit B Available 07/01/20 Awesome East Austin Flat - This East Austin Flat is in a great location only minutes to Downtown and UT Campus. Private alley entrance with motorized gate, awesome outdoor living space with front patio and extended deck with a hot tub! It is a single level unit with concrete floors, tons of natural light, open floorplan, stainless steel appliances with Refrigerator and Stackable W/D Included, and contemporary finishes throughout. Available for move in July 1st.

(RLNE5806912)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2103 E. 14th Street Unit B have any available units?
2103 E. 14th Street Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2103 E. 14th Street Unit B have?
Some of 2103 E. 14th Street Unit B's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2103 E. 14th Street Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
2103 E. 14th Street Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2103 E. 14th Street Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 2103 E. 14th Street Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 2103 E. 14th Street Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 2103 E. 14th Street Unit B offers parking.
Does 2103 E. 14th Street Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2103 E. 14th Street Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2103 E. 14th Street Unit B have a pool?
No, 2103 E. 14th Street Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 2103 E. 14th Street Unit B have accessible units?
No, 2103 E. 14th Street Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 2103 E. 14th Street Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 2103 E. 14th Street Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.

