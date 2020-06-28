2102 E 14th St Unit A

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters hardwood floors range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming bungalow in East Austin just minutes to UT, downtown & SoCo! Home was completely renovated & newly decorated in 2016 & boasts designer finishes, recessed lighting & laminate wood floors throughout the main living areas. Updated open kitchen comes complete w/ white cabinets, granite counters, SS appliances & a gas stove. Home is available furnished or unfurnished! $350 fee for 1st pet, $150 fee per additional pet, confirm pet policy before applying!

