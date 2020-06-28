All apartments in Austin
Last updated September 4 2019 at 8:18 PM

2102 E 14th St Unit A

2102 East 14th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2102 East 14th Street, Austin, TX 78702
Chestnut

Amenities

Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming bungalow in East Austin just minutes to UT, downtown & SoCo! Home was completely renovated & newly decorated in 2016 & boasts designer finishes, recessed lighting & laminate wood floors throughout the main living areas. Updated open kitchen comes complete w/ white cabinets, granite counters, SS appliances & a gas stove. Home is available furnished or unfurnished! $350 fee for 1st pet, $150 fee per additional pet, confirm pet policy before applying!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2102 E 14th St Unit A have any available units?
2102 E 14th St Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2102 E 14th St Unit A have?
Some of 2102 E 14th St Unit A's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2102 E 14th St Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
2102 E 14th St Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2102 E 14th St Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 2102 E 14th St Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 2102 E 14th St Unit A offer parking?
No, 2102 E 14th St Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 2102 E 14th St Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2102 E 14th St Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2102 E 14th St Unit A have a pool?
No, 2102 E 14th St Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 2102 E 14th St Unit A have accessible units?
No, 2102 E 14th St Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 2102 E 14th St Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 2102 E 14th St Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
