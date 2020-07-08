2101 Rio Grande Street, Austin, TX 78705 West University
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
cable included
garage
stainless steel
* Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Community Amenities:
Limited Building Access High Performance Athletic Center Poolside Sunbathing Terrace Multi-Level Garage Parking High Speed Traction Elevators Pet Friendly (see details below) BODEGA convenience store on site Online Payments Available
Other Amenities
Stylish Floor - to Ceiling Windows Texas Size Walk In Closets Plush Cut Pile Berber Carpet in Bedrooms Stylish Wood Plank Flooring in Living Area and Kitchen Ceramic Tile Flooring in Entry Ways Open Kitchens Sleek Stainless Steel Whirlpool Appliances
Contemporary Cabinetry Brushed Nickel Hardware Granite Counter Tops Noise Reducing 8 thick concrete slabs between floors Free Cable and Wireless Internet Extra High Ceilings
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2101 Rio Grande St Unit: 2J-A have any available units?
2101 Rio Grande St Unit: 2J-A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2101 Rio Grande St Unit: 2J-A have?
Some of 2101 Rio Grande St Unit: 2J-A's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2101 Rio Grande St Unit: 2J-A currently offering any rent specials?
2101 Rio Grande St Unit: 2J-A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2101 Rio Grande St Unit: 2J-A pet-friendly?
Yes, 2101 Rio Grande St Unit: 2J-A is pet friendly.
Does 2101 Rio Grande St Unit: 2J-A offer parking?
Yes, 2101 Rio Grande St Unit: 2J-A offers parking.
Does 2101 Rio Grande St Unit: 2J-A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2101 Rio Grande St Unit: 2J-A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2101 Rio Grande St Unit: 2J-A have a pool?
Yes, 2101 Rio Grande St Unit: 2J-A has a pool.
Does 2101 Rio Grande St Unit: 2J-A have accessible units?
No, 2101 Rio Grande St Unit: 2J-A does not have accessible units.
Does 2101 Rio Grande St Unit: 2J-A have units with dishwashers?
No, 2101 Rio Grande St Unit: 2J-A does not have units with dishwashers.
