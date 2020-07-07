Amenities

Features: This is more than a place to live...it\'s a way of life. Our loft-style homes, located in the 2nd Street District and a block from the Warehouse District, are surrounded by boutiques, galleries, cafes, and infamous live music venues. For recreation, the Lady Bird Lake hike and bike trail is just a block away. Residents have plenty of places to play, day or night. Also nearby are the offices of major employers in downtown Austin as well as many universities including UT, The Art Institute, St. Edward\'s University, and more. Our lofts boast exceptional amenities that include a breathtaking center courtyard pool, fully-equipped fitness center, business center and conference room, and covered parking. We have controlled access elevators and spectacular city views, and we are pet friendly.