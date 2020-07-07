All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 22 2019 at 5:25 AM

21 Lavaca

21 Lavaca Street · No Longer Available
Location

21 Lavaca Street, Austin, TX 78701
Downtown Austin

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c84e0690a1 ----
Features: This is more than a place to live...it\'s a way of life. Our loft-style homes, located in the 2nd Street District and a block from the Warehouse District, are surrounded by boutiques, galleries, cafes, and infamous live music venues. For recreation, the Lady Bird Lake hike and bike trail is just a block away. Residents have plenty of places to play, day or night. Also nearby are the offices of major employers in downtown Austin as well as many universities including UT, The Art Institute, St. Edward\'s University, and more. Our lofts boast exceptional amenities that include a breathtaking center courtyard pool, fully-equipped fitness center, business center and conference room, and covered parking. We have controlled access elevators and spectacular city views, and we are pet friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Lavaca have any available units?
21 Lavaca doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 21 Lavaca have?
Some of 21 Lavaca's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Lavaca currently offering any rent specials?
21 Lavaca is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Lavaca pet-friendly?
Yes, 21 Lavaca is pet friendly.
Does 21 Lavaca offer parking?
Yes, 21 Lavaca offers parking.
Does 21 Lavaca have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 Lavaca does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Lavaca have a pool?
Yes, 21 Lavaca has a pool.
Does 21 Lavaca have accessible units?
No, 21 Lavaca does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Lavaca have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 Lavaca does not have units with dishwashers.

