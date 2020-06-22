All apartments in Austin
2015 East Riverside Drive
2015 East Riverside Drive

2015 Riverside Dr · No Longer Available
2015 Riverside Dr, Austin, TX 78741
Riverside

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Apartment features wood-grain plank flooring in living areas two distinctive interior finish options ceiling fans in bedroom and living room energy-saving digital programmable thermostats two-inch window blinds Low-E windows individual intrusion alarms with monitoring available full-size washer and dryer in every home the teal system providing unlimited conditioned hot water gourmet kitchen islands with beautiful pendant lighting designer tile backsplash with under-cabinet lighting stainless steel whirlpool appliances, including built-in microwave and self-cleaning oven with ceramic glass cook-top brushed nickel track lighting in kitchen-dining room custom wood cabinetry carpet in bedrooms spacious walk-in closets separate showers custom-framed mirrors with specialty lighting oversize ceramic tile in bathrooms.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Is 2015 East Riverside Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2015 East Riverside Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2015 East Riverside Drive offer parking?
No, 2015 East Riverside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2015 East Riverside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2015 East Riverside Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2015 East Riverside Drive have a pool?
No, 2015 East Riverside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2015 East Riverside Drive have accessible units?
No, 2015 East Riverside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2015 East Riverside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2015 East Riverside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
