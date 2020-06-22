2015 East Riverside Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Apartment features wood-grain plank flooring in living areas two distinctive interior finish options ceiling fans in bedroom and living room energy-saving digital programmable thermostats two-inch window blinds Low-E windows individual intrusion alarms with monitoring available full-size washer and dryer in every home the teal system providing unlimited conditioned hot water gourmet kitchen islands with beautiful pendant lighting designer tile backsplash with under-cabinet lighting stainless steel whirlpool appliances, including built-in microwave and self-cleaning oven with ceramic glass cook-top brushed nickel track lighting in kitchen-dining room custom wood cabinetry carpet in bedrooms spacious walk-in closets separate showers custom-framed mirrors with specialty lighting oversize ceramic tile in bathrooms.