2011 Haskell St

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spectacular newly built 2-story home in desirable East Austin neighborhood! Price is unfurnished. Designer colors and artwork throughout. Home comes with all appliances, incl W/D. Concrete floors, hardwood, carpet in upper beds. Large open kitchen with granite tops, tile backsplash, upgraded cabinets. No expense spared! Close to downtown, airport, highway access, entertainment districts, shopping and more. Fully fenced backyard with deck.



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



TYPE: House

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2.5

PARKING: Garage/ Driveway

NEIGHBORHOOD: East Austin

YEAR BUILT: 2014



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Stainless steel appliances

- Modern Finishes

- Great Location



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.

- No smoking on the property

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **



