Last updated January 10 2020 at 12:36 AM

2011 Haskell St

2011 Haskell Street · No Longer Available
Location

2011 Haskell Street, Austin, TX 78702
Holly

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spectacular newly built 2-story home in desirable East Austin neighborhood! Price is unfurnished. Designer colors and artwork throughout. Home comes with all appliances, incl W/D. Concrete floors, hardwood, carpet in upper beds. Large open kitchen with granite tops, tile backsplash, upgraded cabinets. No expense spared! Close to downtown, airport, highway access, entertainment districts, shopping and more. Fully fenced backyard with deck.

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

TYPE: House
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2.5
PARKING: Garage/ Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: East Austin
YEAR BUILT: 2014

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Stainless steel appliances
- Modern Finishes
- Great Location

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Amenities: Deck, Water Heater (Tank - Electric), Stainless Steel Appliances, Patio, Garage Opener, Microwave, Sprinklers (Auto), High/Vaulted Ceilings, Garage (1car), Living Room, Dishwasher, Furnished, Family Room, Disposal, New Paint, New Flooring, Granite Countertops, Fenced Yard (Part), Refrigerator

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2011 Haskell St have any available units?
2011 Haskell St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2011 Haskell St have?
Some of 2011 Haskell St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2011 Haskell St currently offering any rent specials?
2011 Haskell St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2011 Haskell St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2011 Haskell St is pet friendly.
Does 2011 Haskell St offer parking?
Yes, 2011 Haskell St offers parking.
Does 2011 Haskell St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2011 Haskell St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2011 Haskell St have a pool?
No, 2011 Haskell St does not have a pool.
Does 2011 Haskell St have accessible units?
No, 2011 Haskell St does not have accessible units.
Does 2011 Haskell St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2011 Haskell St has units with dishwashers.

