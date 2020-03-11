2011 Haskell St

Amenities
Spectacular newly built 2-story home in desirable East Austin neighborhood! Price is unfurnished. Designer colors and artwork throughout. Home comes with all appliances, incl W/D. Concrete floors, hardwood, carpet in upper beds. Large open kitchen with granite tops, tile backsplash, upgraded cabinets. No expense spared! Close to downtown, airport, highway access, entertainment districts, shopping and more. Fully fenced backyard with deck.
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
TYPE: House
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2.5
PARKING: Garage/ Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: East Austin
YEAR BUILT: 2014
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- Stainless steel appliances
- Modern Finishes
- Great Location
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)
**All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **
Amenities: Deck, Water Heater (Tank - Electric), Stainless Steel Appliances, Patio, Garage Opener, Microwave, Sprinklers (Auto), High/Vaulted Ceilings, Garage (1car), Living Room, Dishwasher, Furnished, Family Room, Disposal, New Paint, New Flooring, Granite Countertops, Fenced Yard (Part), Refrigerator