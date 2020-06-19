Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2011 Cheshire Dr. Available 05/19/19 3/2 with office/sun room ~ BEAUTIFUL remodeled home - Renovated House in Delwood. This one has it all: All new kitchen, All new bathrooms, New Flooring, Basically New Everything! 3/2/2 with a Huge master, walk in double closet and private bath. Separate dining area and an office with a modern barn door. French doors to the new deck and backyard. Modern horizontal fencing that is extra tall for privacy. Energy Efficient a/c, windows, electric.



(RLNE2908799)