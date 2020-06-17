All apartments in Austin
Last updated October 21 2019 at 7:50 PM

2005 Kirksey DR

2005 Kirksey Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2005 Kirksey Drive, Austin, TX 78741
Pleasant Valley

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Location to Downtown Austin... Beautiful property completely remodel, title thru out entire home, stainless steel appliances, walk in shower in one of the bathrooms, master with double closet, AMAZING backyard with one garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2005 Kirksey DR have any available units?
2005 Kirksey DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2005 Kirksey DR have?
Some of 2005 Kirksey DR's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2005 Kirksey DR currently offering any rent specials?
2005 Kirksey DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2005 Kirksey DR pet-friendly?
No, 2005 Kirksey DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 2005 Kirksey DR offer parking?
Yes, 2005 Kirksey DR offers parking.
Does 2005 Kirksey DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2005 Kirksey DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2005 Kirksey DR have a pool?
No, 2005 Kirksey DR does not have a pool.
Does 2005 Kirksey DR have accessible units?
No, 2005 Kirksey DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2005 Kirksey DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 2005 Kirksey DR does not have units with dishwashers.
