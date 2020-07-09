Charming two story duplex with a reserved carport and accent walls. This beautiful duplex has a patio in the backyard perfect for summer BBQs. The kitchen has gorgeous appliances and granite counter tops and a ceiling fan. The bedrooms have carpet and are located upstairs and also have ceiling fans. The bathroom is shared between the two rooms. This cozy duplex has lots of space both downstairs and upstairs and only minutes away from HWY 183 and 290. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2004 Voltaire Drive have any available units?
2004 Voltaire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2004 Voltaire Drive have?
Some of 2004 Voltaire Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2004 Voltaire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2004 Voltaire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2004 Voltaire Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2004 Voltaire Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2004 Voltaire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2004 Voltaire Drive offers parking.
Does 2004 Voltaire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2004 Voltaire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2004 Voltaire Drive have a pool?
No, 2004 Voltaire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2004 Voltaire Drive have accessible units?
No, 2004 Voltaire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2004 Voltaire Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2004 Voltaire Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)