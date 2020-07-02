All apartments in Austin
Last updated October 9 2019 at 5:44 PM

2004 Indian Trail

2004 Indian Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2004 Indian Trail, Austin, TX 78703
Tarrytown

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fire pit
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
fire pit
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 5 bedroom/ 4 bathroom home located in Tarrytown has everything you would love in your new home! Large scenic windows, wood & tile flooring throughout, game room, 48" commercial stove, soft close 42" cabinets, granite counters, marble backsplash, living wired for surround sound, many energy-efficient windows providing tons of natural light. Outdoor firepit!

Check out our Video Tour: https://youtu.be/cU6ilSiE64Q

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

BEDROOMS: 5
BATHROOMS: 4
PARKING: Garage/ Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: Tarrytown
YEAR BUILT: 2012

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Located in Tarrytown!
- Spacious floorplan with wood flooring and tile throughout!
- Lots of natural lighting!
- Great landscaping with firepit!
- Washer and Dryer are included as a courtesy!
- Commercial kitchen appliances!

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Pets are negotiable.
- No Smoking On Property.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2004 Indian Trail have any available units?
2004 Indian Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2004 Indian Trail have?
Some of 2004 Indian Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2004 Indian Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2004 Indian Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2004 Indian Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 2004 Indian Trail is pet friendly.
Does 2004 Indian Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2004 Indian Trail offers parking.
Does 2004 Indian Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2004 Indian Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2004 Indian Trail have a pool?
No, 2004 Indian Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2004 Indian Trail have accessible units?
No, 2004 Indian Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2004 Indian Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 2004 Indian Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

