2004 Indian Trail

This beautiful 5 bedroom/ 4 bathroom home located in Tarrytown has everything you would love in your new home! Large scenic windows, wood & tile flooring throughout, game room, 48" commercial stove, soft close 42" cabinets, granite counters, marble backsplash, living wired for surround sound, many energy-efficient windows providing tons of natural light. Outdoor firepit!



Check out our Video Tour: https://youtu.be/cU6ilSiE64Q



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



BEDROOMS: 5

BATHROOMS: 4

PARKING: Garage/ Driveway

NEIGHBORHOOD: Tarrytown

YEAR BUILT: 2012



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Located in Tarrytown!

- Spacious floorplan with wood flooring and tile throughout!

- Lots of natural lighting!

- Great landscaping with firepit!

- Washer and Dryer are included as a courtesy!

- Commercial kitchen appliances!



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Pets are negotiable.

- No Smoking On Property.

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **