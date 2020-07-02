2004 Indian Trail

Amenities
This beautiful 5 bedroom/ 4 bathroom home located in Tarrytown has everything you would love in your new home! Large scenic windows, wood & tile flooring throughout, game room, 48" commercial stove, soft close 42" cabinets, granite counters, marble backsplash, living wired for surround sound, many energy-efficient windows providing tons of natural light. Outdoor firepit!
Check out our Video Tour: https://youtu.be/cU6ilSiE64Q
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
BEDROOMS: 5
BATHROOMS: 4
PARKING: Garage/ Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: Tarrytown
YEAR BUILT: 2012
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- Located in Tarrytown!
- Spacious floorplan with wood flooring and tile throughout!
- Lots of natural lighting!
- Great landscaping with firepit!
- Washer and Dryer are included as a courtesy!
- Commercial kitchen appliances!
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- Pets are negotiable.
- No Smoking On Property.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)
**All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **