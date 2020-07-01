2002 Rosewood Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

4 Bedroom Duplex for Lease in Rosewood! - 4 Bedroom duplex with an office for lease in sought after Rosewood! Less than 1 mile from downtown Austin & within walking distance of Blue Dahlia, Franklin's BBQ & more. Open floor plan. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops & tile back-splash plus a center island that doubles as a breakfast bar! Stained concrete & bamboo flooring through out the main living areas. 2 car garage, washer & dryer included. Spacious balcony!



(RLNE5657860)