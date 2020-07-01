All apartments in Austin
2002 Rosewood Ave
2002 Rosewood Ave

2002 Rosewood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2002 Rosewood Avenue, Austin, TX 78702
Rosewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
4 Bedroom Duplex for Lease in Rosewood! - 4 Bedroom duplex with an office for lease in sought after Rosewood! Less than 1 mile from downtown Austin & within walking distance of Blue Dahlia, Franklin's BBQ & more. Open floor plan. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops & tile back-splash plus a center island that doubles as a breakfast bar! Stained concrete & bamboo flooring through out the main living areas. 2 car garage, washer & dryer included. Spacious balcony!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2002 Rosewood Ave have any available units?
2002 Rosewood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
What amenities does 2002 Rosewood Ave have?
Some of 2002 Rosewood Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2002 Rosewood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2002 Rosewood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2002 Rosewood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2002 Rosewood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2002 Rosewood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2002 Rosewood Ave offers parking.
Does 2002 Rosewood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2002 Rosewood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2002 Rosewood Ave have a pool?
No, 2002 Rosewood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2002 Rosewood Ave have accessible units?
No, 2002 Rosewood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2002 Rosewood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2002 Rosewood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

