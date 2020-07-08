2001 East 9th Street

Amenities

Charming, updated 3 bedroom home in the heart of East Austin. One mile to downtown. Fantastic walk-ability with a walk/bike score of 85 out of 100. Close to restaurants, bars, coffee houses and more! Hardwood floors throughout. Remodeled kitchen with modern appliances (fridge, washer/dryer included). Private backyard and a bonus side garden with deck . Google Fiber available. Nest system. Newer windows (some triple pane) for sound/energy conservation. Dogs welcome (breed restrictions apply).