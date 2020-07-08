All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 2001 East 9th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2001 East 9th Street
Last updated January 7 2020 at 12:07 AM

2001 East 9th Street

2001 East 9th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Central East Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2001 East 9th Street, Austin, TX 78702
Central East Austin

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
google fiber
internet access
pet friendly
Charming, updated 3 bedroom home in the heart of East Austin. One mile to downtown. Fantastic walk-ability with a walk/bike score of 85 out of 100. Close to restaurants, bars, coffee houses and more! Hardwood floors throughout. Remodeled kitchen with modern appliances (fridge, washer/dryer included). Private backyard and a bonus side garden with deck . Google Fiber available. Nest system. Newer windows (some triple pane) for sound/energy conservation. Dogs welcome (breed restrictions apply).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2001 East 9th Street have any available units?
2001 East 9th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2001 East 9th Street have?
Some of 2001 East 9th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2001 East 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2001 East 9th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2001 East 9th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2001 East 9th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2001 East 9th Street offer parking?
No, 2001 East 9th Street does not offer parking.
Does 2001 East 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2001 East 9th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2001 East 9th Street have a pool?
No, 2001 East 9th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2001 East 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 2001 East 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2001 East 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2001 East 9th Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fox Hill
8800 US-290 W
Austin, TX 78736
Iron Rock Ranch
1215 W Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78748
Terrazzo
8585 Spicewood Springs Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Mueller Gardens Apartments
5020 Manor Road
Austin, TX 78723
Creekstone
8054 Exchange Dr
Austin, TX 78754
AMLI Covered Bridge
8715 W Highway 71
Austin, TX 78735
Gables Republic Square
401 Guadalupe Street
Austin, TX 78701
Bainbridge Villas
3603 Southridge Dr
Austin, TX 78704

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin