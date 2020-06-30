Rent Calculator
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
2000 E 9th
Last updated February 5 2020 at 4:18 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2000 E 9th
2000 East 9th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Central East Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
2000 East 9th Street, Austin, TX 78702
Central East Austin
Amenities
dishwasher
stainless steel
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Great cottage type home. Minutes away from great dining, entertainment and downtown. Stainless Steel Appliances
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2000 E 9th have any available units?
2000 E 9th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 2000 E 9th currently offering any rent specials?
2000 E 9th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2000 E 9th pet-friendly?
No, 2000 E 9th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 2000 E 9th offer parking?
No, 2000 E 9th does not offer parking.
Does 2000 E 9th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2000 E 9th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2000 E 9th have a pool?
No, 2000 E 9th does not have a pool.
Does 2000 E 9th have accessible units?
No, 2000 E 9th does not have accessible units.
Does 2000 E 9th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2000 E 9th has units with dishwashers.
Does 2000 E 9th have units with air conditioning?
No, 2000 E 9th does not have units with air conditioning.
