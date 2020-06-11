1912 W 36th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Convenient City Spot - 10 Mins. from Downtown! This modern and spacious home is close to all things Austin. This 3-bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 living area, one dining, with single car detached garage was fully remodeled to the studs in 2012. Energy efficient HVAC, tankless water heater, and all appliances including clothes washer and dryer. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The front living area has custom, built-in cabinetry for extra storage and is perfect as a small study or seating area. Stone countertops in kitchen and both bathrooms. The master suite is at the back of the house with a large garden tub, frameless shower enclosure, dual sink vanity, and walk-in closet with custom cabinetry and shelving. Washer and dryer provided and accessed via the master closet. Fenced yard. Home includes an air-conditioned/heated study, small office space, or extra storage with separate entrance attached to the detached garage in the back yard.