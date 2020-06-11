All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 2 2019 at 10:07 AM

1912 W 36th Street

1912 West 36th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1912 West 36th Street, Austin, TX 78731
Rosedale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Convenient City Spot - 10 Mins. from Downtown! This modern and spacious home is close to all things Austin. This 3-bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 living area, one dining, with single car detached garage was fully remodeled to the studs in 2012. Energy efficient HVAC, tankless water heater, and all appliances including clothes washer and dryer. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The front living area has custom, built-in cabinetry for extra storage and is perfect as a small study or seating area. Stone countertops in kitchen and both bathrooms. The master suite is at the back of the house with a large garden tub, frameless shower enclosure, dual sink vanity, and walk-in closet with custom cabinetry and shelving. Washer and dryer provided and accessed via the master closet. Fenced yard. Home includes an air-conditioned/heated study, small office space, or extra storage with separate entrance attached to the detached garage in the back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1912 W 36th Street have any available units?
1912 W 36th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1912 W 36th Street have?
Some of 1912 W 36th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1912 W 36th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1912 W 36th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1912 W 36th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1912 W 36th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1912 W 36th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1912 W 36th Street offers parking.
Does 1912 W 36th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1912 W 36th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1912 W 36th Street have a pool?
No, 1912 W 36th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1912 W 36th Street have accessible units?
No, 1912 W 36th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1912 W 36th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1912 W 36th Street has units with dishwashers.
