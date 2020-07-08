1908 Pequeno St B

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher stainless steel coffee bar microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar

Beautiful Custom Brentwood Modern+Contemporary - Property Id: 182709



This is a custom-built Brentwood Modern+Contemporary condo.



Beautiful attention to detail inside and out with walls of windows show this spacious floorplan with sky high ceilings and a master bathroom suite that is a must-see.



Quartz countertops, stainless steel high-end fixtures, Rinnai tankless water heater and Nest Learning Thermostat. Natural hickory flooring top to bottom, no carpets. Custom modern dinning table and LG washer/dryer are also included in the house.



Home has a custom designed staircase that shows off the Sputnik lighting fixture.



Central to everything, 5 miles to Domain and Downtown. Walk to local restaurants, near Brentwood Park, Beverly S Sheffield Northwest District Park and Northwest Little League Field. Excellent bike lanes with flat terrain and biking is convenient for most trips to the nearby coffee shops include Brentwood Social House, Barleybean burnet and Thunderbird Coffee.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/182709

Property Id 182709



(RLNE5369058)