Austin, TX
1908 Pequeno St B
Last updated February 2 2020 at 10:48 AM

1908 Pequeno St B

1908 Pequeno Street · No Longer Available
Location

1908 Pequeno Street, Austin, TX 78757
Brentwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
coffee bar
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Beautiful Custom Brentwood Modern+Contemporary - Property Id: 182709

This is a custom-built Brentwood Modern+Contemporary condo.

Beautiful attention to detail inside and out with walls of windows show this spacious floorplan with sky high ceilings and a master bathroom suite that is a must-see.

Quartz countertops, stainless steel high-end fixtures, Rinnai tankless water heater and Nest Learning Thermostat. Natural hickory flooring top to bottom, no carpets. Custom modern dinning table and LG washer/dryer are also included in the house.

Home has a custom designed staircase that shows off the Sputnik lighting fixture.

Central to everything, 5 miles to Domain and Downtown. Walk to local restaurants, near Brentwood Park, Beverly S Sheffield Northwest District Park and Northwest Little League Field. Excellent bike lanes with flat terrain and biking is convenient for most trips to the nearby coffee shops include Brentwood Social House, Barleybean burnet and Thunderbird Coffee.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/182709
Property Id 182709

(RLNE5369058)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1908 Pequeno St B have any available units?
1908 Pequeno St B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1908 Pequeno St B have?
Some of 1908 Pequeno St B's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1908 Pequeno St B currently offering any rent specials?
1908 Pequeno St B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1908 Pequeno St B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1908 Pequeno St B is pet friendly.
Does 1908 Pequeno St B offer parking?
No, 1908 Pequeno St B does not offer parking.
Does 1908 Pequeno St B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1908 Pequeno St B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1908 Pequeno St B have a pool?
No, 1908 Pequeno St B does not have a pool.
Does 1908 Pequeno St B have accessible units?
No, 1908 Pequeno St B does not have accessible units.
Does 1908 Pequeno St B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1908 Pequeno St B has units with dishwashers.

