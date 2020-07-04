All apartments in Austin
1907 Geniveive Lane Unit 279C

1907 Geniveive Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1907 Geniveive Lane, Austin, TX 78741
Parker Lane

Amenities

Stunning 3 Bedroom/3 Bath in Private South East Austin Neighborhood! - WE ARE OFFERING FACETIME AND VIRTUAL TOURS DURING THIS TIME.

Click here for our online tour video: https://youtu.be/0ritXJm4o78

Incredible 2-Story modern home includes high ceilings, concrete floors on the entire first floor. Open Kitchen area with center island, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances! Upstairs includes hardwood flooring and spacious rooms! Large Master with plenty of windows providing exceptional natural light, large attached master bath with double vanities and separate glass shower! Located in a beautiful private gated community in South East Austin close to everything!

IMPORTANT DETAILS:

BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 3
PARKING: Garage/Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: South East Austin
YEAR BUILT: 2012

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Stainless Steel Appliances!
- Granite Countertops!
- High Ceilings!
- Beautiful Concrete and Wood floors!
- Open/Spacious Layout!
- Windows throughout providing tons of light!
- Community Pool!
- Washer and Dryer included as a courtesy!

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable pet fees required.
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

(RLNE5685033)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1907 Geniveive Lane Unit 279C have any available units?
1907 Geniveive Lane Unit 279C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1907 Geniveive Lane Unit 279C have?
Some of 1907 Geniveive Lane Unit 279C's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1907 Geniveive Lane Unit 279C currently offering any rent specials?
1907 Geniveive Lane Unit 279C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1907 Geniveive Lane Unit 279C pet-friendly?
Yes, 1907 Geniveive Lane Unit 279C is pet friendly.
Does 1907 Geniveive Lane Unit 279C offer parking?
Yes, 1907 Geniveive Lane Unit 279C offers parking.
Does 1907 Geniveive Lane Unit 279C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1907 Geniveive Lane Unit 279C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1907 Geniveive Lane Unit 279C have a pool?
Yes, 1907 Geniveive Lane Unit 279C has a pool.
Does 1907 Geniveive Lane Unit 279C have accessible units?
No, 1907 Geniveive Lane Unit 279C does not have accessible units.
Does 1907 Geniveive Lane Unit 279C have units with dishwashers?
No, 1907 Geniveive Lane Unit 279C does not have units with dishwashers.

