1907 Geniveive Lane Unit 279C

Stunning 3 Bedroom/3 Bath in Private South East Austin Neighborhood! - WE ARE OFFERING FACETIME AND VIRTUAL TOURS DURING THIS TIME.



Click here for our online tour video: https://youtu.be/0ritXJm4o78



Incredible 2-Story modern home includes high ceilings, concrete floors on the entire first floor. Open Kitchen area with center island, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances! Upstairs includes hardwood flooring and spacious rooms! Large Master with plenty of windows providing exceptional natural light, large attached master bath with double vanities and separate glass shower! Located in a beautiful private gated community in South East Austin close to everything!



IMPORTANT DETAILS:



BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 3

PARKING: Garage/Driveway

NEIGHBORHOOD: South East Austin

YEAR BUILT: 2012



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Stainless Steel Appliances!

- Granite Countertops!

- High Ceilings!

- Beautiful Concrete and Wood floors!

- Open/Spacious Layout!

- Windows throughout providing tons of light!

- Community Pool!

- Washer and Dryer included as a courtesy!



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable pet fees required.

- No smoking on the property

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **



