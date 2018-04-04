Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1907 East 18th Street Available 08/30/19 Perfect Home in East Austin! - An incredibly unique property in Austin. Thoughtfully updated while maintaining original finishes and feel for a stylish, cozy, and bright living space. The perfect combination of accessible, being just a block off MLK and walkable to the area's best restaurants, and private, as the street is not a through street and therefore traffic is minimal and parking is plentiful. Tons of hot restaurants already in the area and continuing to arrive. Very convenient to UT and downtown. Sour Duck, Juiceland, ADP, and The Wheel are all 1 block away. Bennu coffeeshop is also 1 block away and open 24/7. Half a mile to the great restaurants on Manor.



(RLNE5059303)