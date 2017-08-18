1906 Onion Creek Pkwy 121205

Amenities
2Bd Roommate 4plan | $1395 | W/D Incld | Southpark - Property Id: 159038
Community Features:
Media Room with Vintage Arcade and Gaming Table, Controlled Access Gates, Resident Lounge, Luxury Swimming Pool with Outdoor Kitchen, Private Fenced Yards*, Outdoor Gaming featuring Horseshoe & Washer Pits, and a Bocce Ball Court. Professionally Landscaped Grounds, Internet Cafe and Coffee Bar, Pet Friendly Community, Dog Park with Pet Wash Station, Executive Business Center, Outdoor Kitchen with Gas Grill, Valet Trash Service*
Apartment Features:
Built-in Bookshelves, Closets - Spacious Linen, Kitchen island, Washer/Dryer - Stackable, Built-in Desk, Walk in Closet, Generous Pantry Storage, Washer/Dryer - Full Size.
512-784-5481
FB: @DonRentsIt
Don Cummings, Real Estate Agent
Spirit Real Estate Group
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/159038
