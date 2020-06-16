1905 Mirabeau Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful Recent Remodel Ready For Move In! - Beautiful, recent remodel, ready for move in! Bright and open floor plan with wood-look vinyl throughout, updated kitchen has granite, new stainless appliances and ample storage space, spacious converted garage for office, media or additional living! Master suite has ensuite bath with replaced vanity and shower tile. Private, fully fenced backyard with storage shed easy access to MoPac, IH-35, shopping, The Domain, and Tech employers off Palmer Lane!



(RLNE5471239)