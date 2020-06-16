All apartments in Austin
1905 Mirabeau Street

1905 Mirabeau Street · No Longer Available
Location

1905 Mirabeau Street, Austin, TX 78727
Lamplight Village

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Recent Remodel Ready For Move In! - Beautiful, recent remodel, ready for move in! Bright and open floor plan with wood-look vinyl throughout, updated kitchen has granite, new stainless appliances and ample storage space, spacious converted garage for office, media or additional living! Master suite has ensuite bath with replaced vanity and shower tile. Private, fully fenced backyard with storage shed easy access to MoPac, IH-35, shopping, The Domain, and Tech employers off Palmer Lane!

(RLNE5471239)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1905 Mirabeau Street have any available units?
1905 Mirabeau Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1905 Mirabeau Street have?
Some of 1905 Mirabeau Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1905 Mirabeau Street currently offering any rent specials?
1905 Mirabeau Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1905 Mirabeau Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1905 Mirabeau Street is pet friendly.
Does 1905 Mirabeau Street offer parking?
Yes, 1905 Mirabeau Street offers parking.
Does 1905 Mirabeau Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1905 Mirabeau Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1905 Mirabeau Street have a pool?
No, 1905 Mirabeau Street does not have a pool.
Does 1905 Mirabeau Street have accessible units?
No, 1905 Mirabeau Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1905 Mirabeau Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1905 Mirabeau Street does not have units with dishwashers.

