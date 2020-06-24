This fantastic single-family home offers spacious bedrooms plus a downstairs bonus home office! Open floor plan offers a nice-sized kitchen with massive pantry and laundry room leading into the living room. New dishwasher and microwave in 2018. Enjoy the popular Olympic Heights neighborhood with easy access off Manchaca to get you around south Austin in minutes.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1904 Marcus Abrams BLVD have any available units?
1904 Marcus Abrams BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1904 Marcus Abrams BLVD have?
Some of 1904 Marcus Abrams BLVD's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1904 Marcus Abrams BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
1904 Marcus Abrams BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.